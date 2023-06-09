IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Joyce Vance: 'Serious questions' over Trump appointed judge said to be overseeing indictment case

09:51

Former President Donald Trump will face a judge he appointed in federal charges alleging he mishandled classified documents. Former FBI Assistant Director for Counterintelligence Frank Figliuzzi, NBC News Homeland Security Correspondent, and NBC News & MSNBC Legal Analyst Joyce Vance join Andrea Mitchell, Chris Jansing and Katy Tur to discuss. Vance says there will be concerns over Trump appointed Judge Aileen M. Cannon’s handling of the grand jury's indictment: “If she is in fact assigned to this case as the trial judge, there will be serious questions about whether she has behaved in a way in the course of the Mar-a-Lago search warrant proceedings that so undermines public confidence in her objectivity. That needs to step aside from this case.” June 9, 2023

