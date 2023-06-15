Joyce Vance: SCOTUS case was ‘lurking in the background’ of Smith deciding where to indict Trump

The Supreme Court has ruled that criminal defendants who are tried and convicted in the wrong state can be retired, without triggering double jeopardy that could vacate a conviction. NBC News Legal Analyst and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the significance of this case for Special Council Jack Smith’s ongoing investigations into former President Donald Trump and whether or not Smith may bring up charges against Trump in New Jersey for allegedly mishandling classified documents at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey. “This case was always lurking in the background of this decision about where to indict the former president,” says Vance. “It was only ten days ago or so that we learned that there was even consideration of filing this case in Florida. We don't really know what else Jack Smith is planning and so I think there's the option that there could be additional charges in New Jersey, possibly in DC. We just don't know at this point.”June 15, 2023