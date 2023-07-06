IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joyce Vance: If Nauta does not cooperate with prosecutors, 'he will go to prison for years.'

    07:04
Andrea Mitchell Reports

Joyce Vance: If Nauta does not cooperate with prosecutors, ‘he will go to prison for years.’

07:04

NBC News Correspondent Garrett Haake and former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance join Andrea Mitchell to break down the latest in the Trump classified document indictment following the unsealment of additional portions of the warrant the F.B.I used to search Mar-a-Largo. Vance says “there will be an enormous amount of pressure on Walt Nauta to cooperate with the government. If he does not, it's almost a certainty that he will go to prison for years- he is part of the obstruction of justice in this case, and those penalties are very significant.” July 6, 2023

    Joyce Vance: If Nauta does not cooperate with prosecutors, 'he will go to prison for years.'

    07:04
