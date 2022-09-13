IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Joyce Vance: 'If Berman's tales are borne out, they are very serious.'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Joyce Vance: ‘If Berman's tales are borne out, they are very serious.’

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance and NBC Justice and Intelligence correspondent Ken Dilanian join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Senate Judiciary Committee’s investigation into allegations of political meddling at the Trump Justice Department under then-Attorney General Bill Barr. “The allegations are absolutely unprecedented,” says Vance. “No Attorney General can afford to instruct U.S. attorneys or anyone else to even the score, to prosecute one Democrat for one Republican. That's not how justice works.” Sept. 13, 2022

