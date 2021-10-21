Joyce Vance: DOJ will make a ‘careful decision on the merits’ of the Bannon case

Former U.S. Attorney Joyce Vance joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the January 6th committee investigation. “What Merrick Garland has done is he's committed the DOJ will use the same principles of federal prosecution that they use to decide in any other situation, whether there should be an inditement,” says Vance. “That explains why DOJ has been so hesitant. What they don't want to do here is give Bannon and Trump the opportunity to further inflame the country with partisan rhetoric. They’ll make a very very careful decision on the merits of the case.” Oct. 21, 2021