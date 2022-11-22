IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Dr. Fauci, who has served under seven presidents, delivers his final White House Covid briefing

    01:02
  • Now Playing

    Journalist Grant Wahl says he was ‘immediately’ detained at World Cup for wearing a pro-LGBTQ shirt

    04:32
  • UP NEXT

    Amb. Karen Pierce: Iran may be 'guilty of crimes against humanity' for supplying weapons to Russia

    05:55

  • Special counsel may speed up Trump probes, says Weissmann: ‘That’s the kind of prosecutor Jack is’

    05:13

  • White House pardons two lucky turkeys: Chocolate and Chip

    04:10

  • McQuade: Garland appointing a special counsel likely reflects ‘substantial evidence’ in Trump probes

    02:45

  • Masih Alinejad: Iran’s football team represents ‘dictatorship.’ People ‘celebrating’ their loss

    03:11

  • Pulse survivor Brandon Wolf: 'Stop dehumanizing' the LGBTQ community. 'We deserve at least that.'

    04:43

  • Rep. Gottheimer: Tight House majority is an opportunity to ‘find common ground and get things done’

    07:13

  • David Rothkopf: Muslim-ban architect Stephen Miller advising McCarthy ‘should be a warning sign’

    07:10

  • Kristen Welker previews the White House wedding for Biden's eldest grandchild

    04:52

  • Phil Rucker: 'Antagonistic' coverage of Trump 2024 run coming from 'the whole Murdoch media empire'

    06:02

  • Sen. Coons: Russian aggression ‘directly or indirectly the cause’ of deadly blast in Poland

    07:08

  • Panetta: ‘Not surprised’ by Poland blast amid Russia’s ‘random missile attacks’ on Ukraine

    06:17

  • Poland, NATO say missile strike was not Russian attack

    03:44

  • Maria Hinojosa: ‘Latinos and Latinas are the second-largest voting cohort in the United States’

    04:21

  • Gen. McCaffrey says Zelenskyy should talk to Putin: ‘When you’re winning is when you use diplomacy’

    04:34

  • House committee reveals lavish spending by foreign officials at Trump D.C. hotel

    03:39

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Journalist Grant Wahl says he was ‘immediately’ detained at World Cup for wearing a pro-LGBTQ shirt

04:32

While covering the World Cup in Qatar, U.S. sports journalist Grant Wahl says he was detained by security staff for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights. Responding to FIFA saying they would give a yellow card penalty to players wearing OneLove armbands, Wahl tells Mitchell, “I have real issues with FIFA threatening this kind of punishment. It’s not specifically in their rules to do this, and it sends a terrible statement to the rest of the world.’ Nov. 22, 2022

