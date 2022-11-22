Journalist Grant Wahl says he was ‘immediately’ detained at World Cup for wearing a pro-LGBTQ shirt

While covering the World Cup in Qatar, U.S. sports journalist Grant Wahl says he was detained by security staff for wearing a rainbow shirt in support of LGBTQ rights. Responding to FIFA saying they would give a yellow card penalty to players wearing OneLove armbands, Wahl tells Mitchell, “I have real issues with FIFA threatening this kind of punishment. It’s not specifically in their rules to do this, and it sends a terrible statement to the rest of the world.’ Nov. 22, 2022