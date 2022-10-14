IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Josh Shapiro: I'm running against 'the most dangerous and extreme candidate in the entire country'

06:03

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor in the state, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his race against Republican candidate Doug Mastriano, an election denier who joined the protesters at the Capitol on January 6th but did not enter the Capitol building during the riots.Oct. 14, 2022

