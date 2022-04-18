IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • John Kirby explains Mariupol’s significance as a ‘major economic port city’ for Ukraine, potential ‘land bridge’ for Russia

    09:01
    José Andrés: World Central Kitchen team was able to ‘move to another location’ in Kharkiv after missile strike

    05:59
    Chef José Andrés pledges to work to ensure 'nobody will go hungry' in Ukraine

    06:00

  • Amb. Bill Taylor: Russian Orthodox leader’s support for Putin’s war is ‘disgusting’ and ‘unconscionable’

    07:39

  • Brigitte Amiri: ‘Impossible’ demands of new Kentucky law effectively ‘shut down abortion’ in the state

    06:58

  • Ivo Daalder: If Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons, U.S. ‘willingness to engage will change as a result’

    09:14

  • Trump-supported governors take hard right turn in midterm fights

    10:49

  • Meghan O’Sullivan: Since the war started, Europe has paid ‘almost $40 billion’ to Russia for oil, gas

    06:14

  • Adm. Stavridis: Ukraine strikes major warship - ‘a real blow’ to Russian navy, military ‘morale’

    09:56

  • Ron Insana: Decreased unemployment, wages ‘going up,' but inflation is ‘the thing people are noticing’

    06:45

  • Dr. Kavita Patel: ‘We now think that these variants of BA2 are even more infectious than BA2'

    04:13

  • Bill Browder: Putin worth ‘well north of $200 billion,’ but ‘none of the money is in his own name’

    04:21

  • Dr. Fauci: ‘Now is not the time to pull back’ on Covid-19 resources. 'We are still in the thick of things.'

    08:47

  • Valerie Biden Owens shares her experience ‘breaking through the door’ of politics as a woman in the 1970s

    07:09

  • Minister of State for Europe: ‘We have got to make sure we help the Ukrainians finish the job’

    06:27

  • Gen. McCaffrey: Dvornikov ‘deliberately chosen’ to lead Ukraine invasion ‘because he’s ruthless’

    06:34

  • State Dept. Spokesman: ‘No question’ about General Dvornikov’s ‘brutality’

    11:30

  • Ukraine says at least 50 dead after ‘gut wrenching’ strike on train station

    06:53

  • Lt. Col (Ret.) Alexander Vindman: ‘Ukraine must win in order to have any kind of rapid solution to this’

    06:51

  • Sen. Shaheen: Lend-Lease bill will let U.S. run a ‘tab’ for aid to Ukraine, speeding weapons delivery

    06:08

Andrea Mitchell Reports

José Andrés: World Central Kitchen team was able to ‘move to another location’ in Kharkiv after missile strike

05:59

Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, joins Andrea Mitchell to address the missile strike that hit one of his kitchens in Kharkiv, and to share his teams’ ongoing efforts to feed those suffering in Ukraine. “We were not hit directly. It was a very big missile that hit the building across, and because the missile was so powerful, the destruction was massive,” says Andrés. He explains that it’s more difficult to distribute food in places like Mariupol, but his teams are persistent. “Thanks to a volunteer that risked her life,” World Central Kitchen was able to deliver “a thousand meals into Mariupol, but the risk is just enormous.” Andrés adds that “even in places like Kherson that are under Russian control, we have kitchens and chefs that manage to be uniting, cooking in the bunkers and making sure that especially the elderly, pregnant woman, children are able at least to have a humble piece of bread and a humble plate of food.”April 18, 2022

