José Andrés: World Central Kitchen team was able to ‘move to another location’ in Kharkiv after missile strike

Chef José Andrés, founder of World Central Kitchen, joins Andrea Mitchell to address the missile strike that hit one of his kitchens in Kharkiv, and to share his teams’ ongoing efforts to feed those suffering in Ukraine. “We were not hit directly. It was a very big missile that hit the building across, and because the missile was so powerful, the destruction was massive,” says Andrés. He explains that it’s more difficult to distribute food in places like Mariupol, but his teams are persistent. “Thanks to a volunteer that risked her life,” World Central Kitchen was able to deliver “a thousand meals into Mariupol, but the risk is just enormous.” Andrés adds that “even in places like Kherson that are under Russian control, we have kitchens and chefs that manage to be uniting, cooking in the bunkers and making sure that especially the elderly, pregnant woman, children are able at least to have a humble piece of bread and a humble plate of food.”April 18, 2022