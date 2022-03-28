IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    José Andrés distributing food to Ukraine with 'army' of cooks, restaurants: 'We are food fighters'

World Central Kitchen Founder and ThinkFoodGroup owner José Andrés joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his operation to distribute meals not only to refugees in Poland, but also to civilians within Ukraine. “Why are we able to feed in Zaporizhzhia, or in Kharkiv, or in Kherson, or in Odessa? Because at the end, the army of cooks, the army of restaurants, we are food fighters,” says Andrés. “These many chefs that they decide to stay behind, to stay cooking for their people — the least we can do is keep supporting them with money, keep supporting them with food.”March 28, 2022

