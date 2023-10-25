IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Jordanian Foreign Minister: 'War will not secure Israelis' or Palestinians; 'enough is enough'

French President Emmanuel Macron is the latest world leader to visit with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and King Abdullah II of Jordan as Israel’s strikes in Gaza ramp up ahead of an anticipated ground invasion. Jordanian Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the violence perpetrated by both Hamas and Israel and explain how Jordan is working toward a lasting peace in the region. “It is a genuine call that enough is enough, that we've got to accept once and for all that violence and war will not secure Israelis, will not secure Palestinians, that only peace would do so,” Safadi tells Andrea. “If this war continues, if more horrific images come, if we play into the space where to which we've been pushed, if we don't create our own space for peace, the risks of this war expanding are real and who's going to pay the price? Thee people who are paying the price now: the civilians, the innocent, the women, the kids and their children.”Oct. 25, 2023

