Jonathan Lemire: Those on the left questioning why ‘voting rights’ aren’t ‘at the center of the Biden presidency’

NBC News Correspondents Kristen Welker and Garrett Haake and Associated Press White House Reporter Jonathan Lemire join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden agenda negotiations on Capitol Hill and Democrats' ability to pass legislation, as well as Senate Republicans' block on voting rights legislation. “There’s been growing discontent among some democrats and those on the left saying that why isn’t this, why isn’t voting rights at the center of the Biden presidency, that this is an existential threat,” says Lemire. “Not just to the democrats' ability to potentially win in the midterms again or in 2024, but to democracy itself.”Oct. 22, 2021