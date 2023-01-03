Jonathan Lemire: ‘This is a humiliating moment for McCarthy’

Politico White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire, NBC's Steve Kornacki, and Brendan Buck, former top communications adviser to House Speakers Boehner and Ryan, join Andrea Mitchell to react to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s apparent failure to earn enough Republican votes to become the next speaker. “Certainly this is a humiliating moment for McCarthy,” says Lemire. “We're watching history: the first time in 100 years, once this vote goes official, that a speaker goes down to defeat like this in the open vote.”Jan. 3, 2023