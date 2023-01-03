IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Jonathan Lemire: ‘This is a humiliating moment for McCarthy’

    09:55
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Debbie Dingell: Republicans ‘not going to keep their majority’ if ‘chaos continues to exist’

    05:44

  • ‘It was horrifying’: Dr. Joseph Sakran assesses Damar Hamlin’s collapse and condition

    03:35

  • McCarthy appears to lose first vote to become speaker

    01:53

  • 'She made a big turn' Nicholas Confessore on the evolution of Rep. Elise Stefanik

    04:38

  • 'His blood was running cold' Carol Leonnig on Capitol Police chief's reflections on Jan. 6

    05:21

  • 'All of this...is about weakening the Speaker' Brendan Buck on House leadership struggle

    10:12

  • 'Her legacy will never be equaled.' Andrea Mitchell remembers Barbara Walters

    03:59

  • 'A moment for collaboration' What China's COVID surge means for the world

    05:18

  • 'That was a surprise' What we learned from Trump's revealed tax returns

    05:22

  • 'He wants the Ukrainians to give up.' Putin and Ukraine see different endings to war

    04:02

  • Donell Harvin: Jan 6 exec summary leaves “glaring omission,” makes no mention of sergeant at arms

    13:09

  • Gen. McCaffrey: ‘A stalemate is not a good option for Putin’

    08:19

  • Jan. 6 committee releases Cassidy Hutchinson transcript

    01:42

  • Sen. Murphy: New aid package solidifies a ‘remarkable partnership’ between the U.S. and Ukraine.

    05:11

  • Kirby: 'Diplomacy will be part and parcel of what's discussed today' between Biden & Zelenskyy

    08:58

  • Ben Rhodes: ‘Ukraine needs support, they need it now' as they face hard winter ahead

    06:27

  • Jeh Johnson: Release of Jan. 6 Committee’s report puts ‘political’ and ‘public’ pressure on the DOJ.

    06:12

  • Sen. Coons: Electoral Count Act reform ‘doesn’t fix everything’ but makes some ‘critical repairs.’

    06:57

  • Susanne Craig: Public release of Trump’s tax returns will show ‘his business is under pressure.’

    06:09

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Jonathan Lemire: ‘This is a humiliating moment for McCarthy’

09:55

Politico White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire, NBC's Steve Kornacki, and Brendan Buck, former top communications adviser to House Speakers Boehner and Ryan, join Andrea Mitchell to react to Representative Kevin McCarthy’s apparent failure to earn enough Republican votes to become the next speaker. “Certainly this is a humiliating moment for McCarthy,” says Lemire. “We're watching history: the first time in 100 years, once this vote goes official, that a speaker goes down to defeat like this in the open vote.”Jan. 3, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Jonathan Lemire: ‘This is a humiliating moment for McCarthy’

    09:55
  • UP NEXT

    Rep. Debbie Dingell: Republicans ‘not going to keep their majority’ if ‘chaos continues to exist’

    05:44

  • ‘It was horrifying’: Dr. Joseph Sakran assesses Damar Hamlin’s collapse and condition

    03:35

  • McCarthy appears to lose first vote to become speaker

    01:53

  • 'She made a big turn' Nicholas Confessore on the evolution of Rep. Elise Stefanik

    04:38

  • 'His blood was running cold' Carol Leonnig on Capitol Police chief's reflections on Jan. 6

    05:21

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All