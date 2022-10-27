Jonathan Lemire: 'Extraordinary pressure' on Republicans to impeach Biden if GOP wins House control

New York Times Chief White House Correspondent Peter Baker and Politico White House Bureau Chief Jonathan Lemire join Lindsey Reiser to discuss the possibility that if Democrats lose control of the House in November, a Republican-led House could impeach the president and Biden administration officials. “The one thing we've learned about impeachment from the Clinton impeachment and any of the Trump impeachments is that this is, you know, so far an inadequate measure to genuinely hold a President accountable, if that's in fact your goal,” Baker explains. “Therefore, it's a political tool, a political way of attacking a president. It's no longer a tool of accountability.” Lemire adds that it doesn’t matter if their reasoning doesn’t “rise to the historical standard” of impeachment: “there has been an extraordinary pressure here for the Republicans to do so.”Oct. 27, 2022