Jonathan Karl: Barr’s refusal to back false election fraud claims ‘infuriated Donald Trump’

ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent and author of “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show,” Jonathan Karl joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss his interviews with key players in the Trump presidency, including Trump’s “loyal, basically personal, lawyer” former Attorney General William Barr. Karl describes how Barr “went and investigated Donald Trump’s crazy claims and unsubstantiated claims about election fraud, took them seriously, looked into them, and concluded that there was absolutely nothing to them.” Karl says Barr told him “these claims were total BS,” which “as you can imagine has infuriated Donald Trump.” Nov. 23, 2021