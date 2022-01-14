Jonathan Greenblatt: Oath Keepers ‘had been preparing for an insurrection or a civil war for years’
Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, Barbara McQuade, Garrett Haake and Pete Williams join Andrea Mitchell to discuss the indictment of the leader of the Oath Keepers and ten others connected to the January 6 insurrection on charges of seditious conspiracy. “What makes the Oath Keepers very concerning is they aggressively recruit active and former law enforcement, military and first responders,” says Greenblatt. “They had been preparing for an insurrection or a civil war for years, since they were founded in 2009.”Jan. 14, 2022
