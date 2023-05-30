Jonathan Greenblatt: ‘Education is crucial’ in combating the rise of antisemitism in America

Pittsburgh City Councilwoman Erika Strassburger, former U.S. attorney Barbara McQuade, and Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt join Peter Alexander to weigh in on the trial for the Tree of Life Synagogue shooter and break down the rise of antisemitism in the United States. “This case really matters to deter other extremists and would-be attackers; to demonstrating that this kind of crime will not be taken lightly and that we’ll throw the full force of the law against this individual who committed the shooting in Pittsburgh,” says Greenblatt. Regarding the rise of antisemitism in America, he added, “I think education is crucial, teaching kids at a young age about hate, about antisemitism, about racism, and conditioning them to realize that prejudice isn’t okay no matter who it's directed against.”May 30, 2023