Jonathan Greenblatt: Doug Mastriano using social media 'cesspool of antisemitism' for campaign ads

Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial nominee Doug Mastriano’s use of Gab, a social media “cesspool of antisemitism and racism,” for his political advertising. “Elected officials who engage in this kind of rhetoric aren't just flirting with fascism. They are bringing it to the forefront of their political argument,” says Greenblatt. “Mastriano’s politics literally teeter on the edge of the kind of extremism that's never been this close to a state house, let alone to any credible elected office.”July 26, 2022