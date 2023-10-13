Jonathan Alter: ‘Nobody knows whether it’s even possible to’ rescue or ‘save the hostages’ in Gaza

President Joe Biden and his national security team spoke for more than an hour with family members of the 14 Americans still unaccounted for following the attack in Israel. Jonathan Alter speaks with Andrea Mitchell to discuss the U.S.’s approach in helping secure the hostages. “Unfortunately, it's likely that the hostages have been spread out,” Alter tells Andrea. “Nobody knows whether it's even possible to do so because of the tunnels that Hamas has built under Gaza City, but I wouldn't underestimate the Israelis. You might recall the raid of Entebbe Airport, where they freed a bunch of Israeli hostages that had been taken by terrorists. So, there is a chance." Oct. 13, 2023