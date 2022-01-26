Jon Meacham: I hope the process to replace Breyer ‘has a certain kind of gravity’
06:26
Jon Meacham joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the announcement that Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer will retire. “I hope the process has a certain kind of gravity,” says Meacham. “Yes, it's an inherently political organization, it would be foolhardy to say if it wasn't, but without the court, and without a legitimacy about the court, the Constitutional experiment is in even more jeopardy than it's already in.”Jan. 26, 2022
