Jon Meacham: ‘Democracy is dependent on our being able to win graciously and lost humbly’

Historian Jon Meacham joins Andrea Mitchell and Katy Tur for special coverage of the 2022 midterm elections to weigh in on the state of American democracy with many election deniers poised to join Congress next year. “Democracy is dependent on our being able to win graciously lose humbly, and to see that not every election, not every vote in Congress or in a state house is an occasion for total war,” says Meacham. Nov. 9, 2022