Jon Meacham: Colin Powell proved that given a fair chance 'people could rise'

Historian Jon Meacham and Nicolle Wallace join Andrea Mitchell to discuss General Colin Powell’s legacy in the U.S. and on the world stage. “He rose on his merit in a world that was in many ways made possible by the activism of so many, of the powerless and the disposed who put pressure on the American government to acknowledge civil rights”, says Meacham. “He proved that given what Lincoln called an open field and a fair chance, people could rise.” Oct. 18, 2021