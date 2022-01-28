Jon Finer: ‘Significant concerns’ about Russian ‘force posture in Belarus’
Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the growing Russian military buildup on the border with Ukraine, as well as in Belarus. “We have significant concerns about their force posture in Belarus,” says Finer. “Part of the Russian playbook historically has been a to start out in a posture of military exercises and then to use those forces for actual military actions. And that's something that we have to be ready for.Jan. 28, 2022
