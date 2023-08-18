IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Jen Psaki: ‘I was surprised’ to hear U.S AG Gonzales suggest Trump should go to jail if convicted

  • ‘It’s misleading, frankly’: Trump team argument to push DC trial to 2026 criticized by legal experts

    Joint defense a focus at Camp David as China warns Japan & South Korea against closer ties with U.S.

    Families remain ‘cautiously optimistic’ about return of American citizens in Iranian custody

  • Biden has ‘directed’ the 'federal government' to provide ‘every resource available to help” Lahaina

  • Texas abortion pill ruling has ‘disturbing’ ‘language’ that is 'hardly' 'anywhere near the truth’

  • ‘So many’ Trump indictments make it so candidates can’t tell voters ‘where they stand’ on ‘issues’

  • Gov. Whitmer: ‘Voters are not stupid’ and ‘they know who's really working to improve’ their lives

  • ‘It really looked like somebody dropped a bomb on’ in Lahaina, ‘it's really heartbreaking’

  • Fani Willis ‘recognizes’ her ‘obligation’ as DA and won’t let the ‘residents of Fulton County down’

  • Georgia State Sen. Elena Parent: did not expect ‘terrifying threats made against my children’

  • Fani Willis brings ‘a tough and broad case’ against Trump, and he ‘should be scared’

  • Fani Willis ‘indicted co conspirators’ hold ‘all the enablers’ ‘to account for what they did’

  • Former Trump Attorney: ‘Cooperating is kind of a loaded term,’ Kerik is ‘being cooperative’

  • Rep. Nikema Williams: Trump made ‘everyday people’ 'seek safety’ and ‘put a target on their backs’

  • Some call RICO ‘a sledgehammer to kill,’ others say ‘it's a powerful tool’ and ‘unethical’

  • Rep. Ken Buck: RICO charge is a ‘nuclear bomb where a bullet would have been appropriate’

  • Ali Vaez: ‘This is Iran's money. Iran is paying to release American citizens’

  • Weiss’s new Special Counsel title might indicate ‘new charges’ in Hunter Biden case

  • Georgia DA could bring witness tampering charge ‘as evidence’ of Trump’s ‘pattern and practice’

Joint defense a focus at Camp David as China warns Japan & South Korea against closer ties with U.S.

President Joe Biden is meeting with Japan’s prime minister and South Korea’s president at Camp David to discuss shared security challenges between the three nations, including threats from China and Kim Jong Un’s expanding nuclear program. Kristen Welker, Janis Mackey Frayer and Victor Cha, join Andrea Mitchell to break down the latest. “China has been watching this summit take shape and not having flattering things to say about it,” says Janis. “State media here has been characterizing the trilateral get together as a mini NATO style alliance. They say it's destructive that it's going to cause more conflicts. and so there is the expectation that there could be further reaction and that's why this is some tricky navigating for South Korea and Japan. Given China's economic clout in the region. China is the number one trading partner for both South Korea and Japan and Beijing has warned Seoul and Tokyo against getting too close to the West.”Aug. 18, 2023

