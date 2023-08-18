Joint defense a focus at Camp David as China warns Japan & South Korea against closer ties with U.S.

President Joe Biden is meeting with Japan’s prime minister and South Korea’s president at Camp David to discuss shared security challenges between the three nations, including threats from China and Kim Jong Un’s expanding nuclear program. Kristen Welker, Janis Mackey Frayer and Victor Cha, join Andrea Mitchell to break down the latest. “China has been watching this summit take shape and not having flattering things to say about it,” says Janis. “State media here has been characterizing the trilateral get together as a mini NATO style alliance. They say it's destructive that it's going to cause more conflicts. and so there is the expectation that there could be further reaction and that's why this is some tricky navigating for South Korea and Japan. Given China's economic clout in the region. China is the number one trading partner for both South Korea and Japan and Beijing has warned Seoul and Tokyo against getting too close to the West.”Aug. 18, 2023