Dr. Mathai Mammen, the Global Head of R&D at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell Reports to explain that their vaccine is 100% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths. "It’s protective 100% against those that need to go to the hospital," he says. He also gives a timeline for getting the vaccine approved and distributed, saying they might have an emergency use authorization by the end of February, and 100 million doses by June.