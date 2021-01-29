IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

Global Head of R&D at Johnson & Johnson: Might have an emergency authorization 'towards the end of February'

04:29

Dr. Mathai Mammen, the Global Head of R&D at the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson joins Andrea Mitchell Reports to explain that their vaccine is 100% effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths. "It’s protective 100% against those that need to go to the hospital," he says. He also gives a timeline for getting the vaccine approved and distributed, saying they might have an emergency use authorization by the end of February, and 100 million doses by June.Jan. 29, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All