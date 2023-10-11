IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    John Kirby: 'There's no greater priority' for Biden than 'safety and security' of American hostages

    Rep. Mike Turner: 'We should never lose perspective' that 'Hamas is a franchise of Iran'

Andrea Mitchell Reports

John Kirby: ‘There’s no greater priority’ for Biden than ‘safety and security’ of American hostages

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is traveling to Israel to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discuss military aid from the U.S. as Israel prepares for a ground offense against Hamas. Andrea Mitchell is joined by John Kirby, the spokesman for the National Security Council, to explain the Biden administration’s top priorities in the conflict. “Hamas doesn't represent the aspirations of the Palestinian people. Hamas is deliberately placing them at greater risk by sheltering themselves in, again, hospitals and residences and schools. And again, we call on Hamas obviously to stop this violence, release all the hostages, and immediately stop these attacks,” Kirby tells Andrea. Regarding the Americans being held hostage, he adds, “There's no greater priority for President Biden than the safety and security of American citizens overseas, particularly those who have been detained or held hostage. We're going to do everything we can, everything possible to get them back with their families where they belong.”Oct. 11, 2023

    John Kirby: 'There's no greater priority' for Biden than 'safety and security' of American hostages

    Rep. Mike Turner: 'We should never lose perspective' that 'Hamas is a franchise of Iran'

