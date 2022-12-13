John Kirby: Russia is treating Paul Whelan ‘differently’ because of ‘sham espionage charges’

White House National Security Council Communications Coordinator John Kirby joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the ongoing war in Ukraine and efforts to free American businessman Paul Whelan from Russian captivity, after the U.S. made a prisoner swap that did not include Whelan. “The only exchange possible to us was Mr. Bout for Ms. Griner,” says Kirby. “And it's related to the fact that they believe he is something different than he actually is. They don't believe him to be a criminal the way they hold Mr. Bout. They believe that he was a spy.”Dec. 13, 2022