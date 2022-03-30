IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

John Kirby: Putin ‘being kept in the dark’ on military losses could ‘lead to worse outcomes for Ukraine’

08:38

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss new reporting that Putin’s close advisors may not be giving him accurate information about Russia’s significant military losses in Ukraine. “If Mr. Putin is being kept in the dark by his Ministry of Defense, when he actually begins to realize how badly his military is doing in Ukraine, you don't know what kind of reaction that's going to cause him,” says Kirby. “It could affect the way they're negotiating, certainly, and lead to worse outcomes for Ukraine.” March 30, 2022

