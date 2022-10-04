John Kirby: North Korea’s missile test over Japan ‘obviously destabilizing’ to global security

- Now Playing
John Kirby: North Korea’s missile test over Japan ‘obviously destabilizing’ to global security07:16
- UP NEXT
Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘really pushing the envelope’ with their ’23rd missile event of the year’03:33
All Hands and Hearts staying in FL 'for at least a year to help those in need' after Hurricane Ian05:19
Linda Greenhouse: ‘No surprise that people are rather quickly losing faith in the Supreme Court.’08:14
'The system is failing so many women': Kristen Dahlgren shares her breast cancer diagnosis story06:05
'Unlike any I’ve witnessed': Charleston, SC Mayor Tecklenburg on 'very unpredictable' Hurricane Ian03:17
Jeremy Bash: Putin’s ‘illegal annexation’ is a ‘clear signal that he believes he's losing the war’04:16
‘Help comes within days, predators come within hours': Florida CFO warns of post-hurricane scams09:28
Lt. Gen. Russel Honoré: Hurricane Ian recovery ‘is gonna be one of the worst in American history’04:25
Naples Mayor: ‘The ocean and the bay met at once, and the waters flooded in fast and furious’03:24
‘There's no beach left’: Naples hit by major storm surge as Hurricane Ian bears down09:25
‘Everything’s been wiped out’: Naples hit by major storm surge as Hurricane Ian bears down03:01
David Henderson: ‘The Oath Keepers have already lost this trial because they've lost jury selection’02:22
Mark Murray: New poll shows ’61% of Republicans don’t believe’ Biden was legitimately elected05:15
Julia Ainsley: Secret Service gave cellphones of 24 agents involved in Jan. 6 to Inspector General06:40
Ali Arouzi: The 'women’s movement’ sparked by Amini death is something Iran has 'never seen before’03:23
Mark Murray: The Dobbs decision has 'changed the entire midterm landscape'08:58
Brennan hopes ‘sensible people, including in the Kremlin’ will stop Putin from using nuclear weapons07:39
Dahlia Lithwick: The Supreme Court is ‘in trouble’05:32
Masih Alinejad: ‘A little bit of hair’ is the reason Amini was ‘murdered by morality police’06:12
- Now Playing
John Kirby: North Korea’s missile test over Japan ‘obviously destabilizing’ to global security07:16
- UP NEXT
Victor Cha: North Korea is ‘really pushing the envelope’ with their ’23rd missile event of the year’03:33
All Hands and Hearts staying in FL 'for at least a year to help those in need' after Hurricane Ian05:19
Linda Greenhouse: ‘No surprise that people are rather quickly losing faith in the Supreme Court.’08:14
'The system is failing so many women': Kristen Dahlgren shares her breast cancer diagnosis story06:05
'Unlike any I’ve witnessed': Charleston, SC Mayor Tecklenburg on 'very unpredictable' Hurricane Ian03:17
Play All