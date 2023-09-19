John Kirby: Military communication with U.S. and China is ‘the line that we want to get back open’

After a Chinese spy balloon was shot down over the U.S. earlier this year, communication between the two global superpowers deteriorated. White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the efforts the Biden administration has made to reopen the lines of communication between the U.S. and China. Military communication is “really the line that we want to get back open,” Kirby says. “We just haven't been able to crack that egg yet. Because when you look at the tensions in the Indo-Pacific, and particularly around the Taiwan Strait, it is in the military realm where the risk of miscalculation is the greatest.”Sept. 19, 2023