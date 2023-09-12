John Kirby: it’s ‘not true’ that Iran can use of unfrozen oil revenue however it wants

In a Nightly News exclusive interview with Lester Holt, Iranian President Raisi says that Iran can use the sanctioned oil revenue that is being unfrozen as part of a deal to bring detained American nationals home from Iran however it wants. “No, that;s not true,” White House National Security Council coordinator for strategic communications John Kirby tells Andrea Mitchell. “The system is set up such that this money, these funds can only be parceled out for humanitarian purposes, food medicine, you know, construction of medical facilities or even educational purposes.”Sept. 12, 2023