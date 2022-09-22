John Kirby: ‘Irresponsible’ for Putin to be ‘talking about the potential use of nuclear weapons’

White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to Vladimir Putin hinting at nuclear retaliation against the West if they threaten Russia’s sovereignty. “He's a modern nuclear power, and it's just irresponsible for him to be talking about the potential use of nuclear weapons or any weapons of mass destruction,” says Kirby. "We're monitoring this as closely as we can," he adds, but "we have no indications that we need to change our strategic deterrent posture." Sept. 22, 2022