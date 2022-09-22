IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    John Kirby: ‘Irresponsible’ for Putin to be ‘talking about the potential use of nuclear weapons’

    07:20
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian women fighters in DC asking for ‘last chance' weapons: ‘Winter is coming.’

    05:40

  • Rep. Crow: Classified docs often contain 'life or death' intel. Trump can't just 'wish it away.'

    05:40

  • Peter Baker: Trump has 'never been held accountable' to the extent N.Y. AG is now seeking

    03:20

  • Documents filed by Trump, family members show inflation of property values, court docket says

    02:13

  • How will N.Y. AG lawsuit impact Trump and Republican's campaign plans?

    01:29

  • Melber: N.Y. attorney general’s lawsuit against Trump is ‘most severe’ outcome of investigation

    02:04

  • Trump lawyers accuse N.Y. AG of advancing 'political agenda' with lawsuit

    02:36

  • Haass: Biden must ‘challenge’ UN to 'be more supportive of sanctions' and 'more critical of Russia'

    05:52

  • NBC Poll shows a rise in ‘Democratic enthusiasm,’ but Biden popularity remains in a ‘danger zone’

    04:34

  • 'Despicable': DeSantis is using migrants as 'pawns in a political stunt' - Sen. Chris Coons

    06:38

  • Satellite images show thousands gathered in London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral

    02:07

  • King's Fmr. Comms Secy.: ‘Recent issues’ between his sons have brought King Charles 'great pain’

    04:56

  • Amb. Thomas-Greenfield: Russia’s ‘actions related to American citizens are unacceptable’

    06:22

  • 'She made you feel at home': Fmr. UK PM Gordon Brown remembers the Queen’s 'generous' hospitality

    07:29

  • Jeh Johnson: Trump holding onto classified docs signals to allies that ‘America cannot be trusted.’

    07:54

  • Sen. Elizabeth Warren: Trump ‘is putting the security of the U.S. at risk and he must be stopped.’

    08:44

  • Joyce Vance: ‘If Berman's tales are borne out, they are very serious.’

    04:50

  • Keir Simmons: ‘Scotland was the country that’ the Queen ‘loved the most’

    12:00

  • Sir Peter Westmacott: King Charles III ‘has had a very long apprenticeship’

    07:01

Andrea Mitchell Reports

John Kirby: ‘Irresponsible’ for Putin to be ‘talking about the potential use of nuclear weapons’

07:20

White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby joins Andrea Mitchell with his reaction to Vladimir Putin hinting at nuclear retaliation against the West if they threaten Russia’s sovereignty. “He's a modern nuclear power, and it's just irresponsible for him to be talking about the potential use of nuclear weapons or any weapons of mass destruction,” says Kirby. "We're monitoring this as closely as we can," he adds, but "we have no indications that we need to change our strategic deterrent posture." Sept. 22, 2022

  • Now Playing

    John Kirby: ‘Irresponsible’ for Putin to be ‘talking about the potential use of nuclear weapons’

    07:20
  • UP NEXT

    Ukrainian women fighters in DC asking for ‘last chance' weapons: ‘Winter is coming.’

    05:40

  • Rep. Crow: Classified docs often contain 'life or death' intel. Trump can't just 'wish it away.'

    05:40

  • Peter Baker: Trump has 'never been held accountable' to the extent N.Y. AG is now seeking

    03:20

  • Documents filed by Trump, family members show inflation of property values, court docket says

    02:13

  • How will N.Y. AG lawsuit impact Trump and Republican's campaign plans?

    01:29

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All