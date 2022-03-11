John Kirby holds firm on no-fly zone opposition: ’It is combat.'
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby joins Andrea Mitchell with the latest information on the status of Russian military advances and the Ukrainian resistance, holding firm on the administration’s opposition to imposing a no-fly zone. “I, as a young officer on an aircraft carrier, participated from the ship in a no-fly zone effort over Northern Iraq. It is combat,” says Kirby. “There's no way you can do that without being willing to shoot and be shot at.”March 11, 2022
