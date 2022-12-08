IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Brittney Griner’s teammate Brianna Turner: ‘I’m just so excited. It was the best news to wake up to’

    John Kirby: Griner swap ‘was the only deal we could get and now was the only moment we could get it’

    Paul Whelan ‘very disappointed,’ but ‘President Biden made the right decision,’ says brother

  • Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner discusses efforts to document Russia’s war crimes in Ukraine

  • Sen. Gary Peters promises more oversight with working Dem majority, previews pandemic probe findings

  • Sen. Chris Murphy ‘very worried' about 'broadside attack on vaccines in public policy’

  • Supreme Court hears arguments for 'independent state legislature' theory case

  • Charlie Sykes: Trump walking back call to terminate Constitution ‘is a classic case of gaslighting’

  • Eugene Daniels: Georgia runoffs were ‘intended to make sure that Black people’s vote was suppressed’

  • DNI Avril Haines: Protests in Iran not an ‘imminent threat to the regime’

  • DNI Avril Haines: Parents ‘should be’ concerned about kids’ privacy and data on Tik-Tok

  • Jury deliberations underway in Trump Organization tax fraud trial

  • DNI Avril Haines: Russia can’t replace on their own ‘what they are expending’ in ammo

  • Amb. Locke: China easing Covid restrictions, 'afraid' protests could spiral into 'other grievances’

  • Asa Hutchinson considering 2024 bid: We need 'multiple voices,’ and ‘my voice is a part of that’

  • Paul Whelan ‘healthy,’ had been moved to a hospital ‘for reasons he didn’t know,’ says brother

  • Michael Crowley: ‘In a way, Vladimir Putin kind of solved the problem’ between the U.S. and France

  • Sen. Angus King slams Republicans threatening to delay military bill over Covid vaccine mandate

  • Secy. of State Blinken: China's ‘massive repressive action’ against protests is ‘a sign of weakness’

  • Secy. of State Blinken: No contact with Whelan since November 16. ‘I can’t speak to his condition.’

Andrea Mitchell Reports

John Kirby: Griner swap ‘was the only deal we could get and now was the only moment we could get it’

White House National Security Council Communications Coordinator John Kirby joins Andrea Mitchell following the release of WNBA star Brittney Griner from Russian captivity in a prisoner swap for convicted Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout, a deal that did not include wrongfully detained former Marine Paul Whelan. “The deal that we got with Miss Griner was the only deal we could get, and now was the only moment we could get it. So we took advantage of that to get one American home,” Kirby explains. “We are going to continue to have, as we do now have, conversations with the Russians about Mr. Whelan, and those are going to continue to go on as for as long as they have to until we get a successful outcome, until we can get him home.” He adds, “It’s a bittersweet day for sure.”Dec. 8, 2022

