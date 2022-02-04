IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    John Kirby explains decision to call Putin’s ‘bluff’ by publicizing Russian propaganda plot

    09:23
Andrea Mitchell Reports

John Kirby explains decision to call Putin’s ‘bluff’ by publicizing Russian propaganda plot

09:23

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the U.S. decision to publicize an alleged Russian plot to create a false flag propaganda video to justify an invasion of Ukraine. “This is a piece of Vladimir Putin's narrative for the last several weeks that Russia is at risk of invasion,” says Kirby. “We thought it was important to call his bluff on that. Make sure that he knew that we knew that they were thinking in these kinds of terms.”Feb. 4, 2022

    John Kirby explains decision to call Putin’s ‘bluff’ by publicizing Russian propaganda plot

    09:23
