John Kirby explains decision to call Putin’s ‘bluff’ by publicizing Russian propaganda plot
09:23
Share this -
copied
Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the U.S. decision to publicize an alleged Russian plot to create a false flag propaganda video to justify an invasion of Ukraine. “This is a piece of Vladimir Putin's narrative for the last several weeks that Russia is at risk of invasion,” says Kirby. “We thought it was important to call his bluff on that. Make sure that he knew that we knew that they were thinking in these kinds of terms.”Feb. 4, 2022
Marc Morial: Biden needs to ‘balance’ public safety and criminal justice reform
04:12
Top US diplomat in Ukraine: Embassy drawdown done ‘out of an abundance of caution’
04:02
Now Playing
John Kirby explains decision to call Putin’s ‘bluff’ by publicizing Russian propaganda plot
09:23
UP NEXT
Goolsbee: January jobs numbers ‘were blockbuster amazing’
00:59
U.S. intelligence suggests Russia considering 'elaborate' pretext to invade Ukraine
04:31
D.C. Mayor Bowser: ‘The pandemic has had an impact’ on police resources