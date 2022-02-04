John Kirby explains decision to call Putin’s ‘bluff’ by publicizing Russian propaganda plot

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the U.S. decision to publicize an alleged Russian plot to create a false flag propaganda video to justify an invasion of Ukraine. “This is a piece of Vladimir Putin's narrative for the last several weeks that Russia is at risk of invasion,” says Kirby. “We thought it was important to call his bluff on that. Make sure that he knew that we knew that they were thinking in these kinds of terms.”Feb. 4, 2022