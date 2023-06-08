IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

John Kirby casts doubt on reported China-Cuba spying agreement

07:10

China and Cuba have reportedly reached a secret agreement in principle for China to establish an electronic facility on the island which would allow Chinese intelligence services to scoop up electronic surveillance communications throughout the southeastern U.S. region. National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby tells Andrea Mitchell, “I’ve seen that press report. It’s not accurate.”June 8, 2023

