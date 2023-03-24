John Kirby: Biden ‘acted swiftly’ to retaliate against 'Iranian one-way drone attack'

White House National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on the conflict between the United States and Iranian backed groups in Syria following attacks on a coalition base, killing an American contractor and injuring six other Americans, from an Iranian suicide drone. “The President acted swiftly and quickly to retaliate against this strike and to send a strong message to Iran that this is unacceptable, and we're going to do what we have to do to protect our people and our facilities there,” says Kirby. “It's pretty clear to us and to the intelligence community and to the Pentagon that this was no kidding, an Iranian one-way drone attack. We've been able to identify that with certainty.”March 24, 2023