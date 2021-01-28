IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

John Kerry: 'We only have so much time left' to avoid the worst of the climate crisis

12:21

John Kerry joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden administration's aggressive climate agenda and the White House's argument linking climate action with job growth. Kerry stresses the urgency of action, saying "the best scientists in the world have all unanimously said to us, with increasing amounts of evidence, that we only have so much time left, a small window within which to make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis."Jan. 28, 2021

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All