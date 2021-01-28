John Kerry: 'We only have so much time left' to avoid the worst of the climate crisis

John Kerry: 'We only have so much time left' to avoid the worst of the climate crisis12:21
John Kerry joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss the Biden administration's aggressive climate agenda and the White House's argument linking climate action with job growth. Kerry stresses the urgency of action, saying "the best scientists in the world have all unanimously said to us, with increasing amounts of evidence, that we only have so much time left, a small window within which to make decisions that will avoid the worst consequences of the climate crisis."