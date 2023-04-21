John Kerry: 'We can't' reach global climate goals without U.S.-China cooperation, 'it's that simple'

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in on whether the world can reach its climate goals without China cooperating with the U.S. “We can't, it's that simple, we can't. There's no way that any one country can solve this crisis,” says Kerry. “It is imperative that China and the United States find a way to cooperate with respect to the climate crisis.”April 21, 2023