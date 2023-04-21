IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    John Kerry: Meeting climate goals 'will require capturing emissions' by oil and gas industry

Andrea Mitchell Reports

John Kerry: Meeting climate goals 'will require capturing emissions' by oil and gas industry

U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss whether the international community can unite to cut carbon emissions. “I think that we are on the right track. As long as the emissions begin to be abated, they begin to be captured,” says Kerry. “That is the key for the oil and gas industry. There is no free pass here. It is imperative that we meet our goals, and that will require capturing emissions, which are the real problem, the real enemy."April 21, 2023

    John Kerry: Meeting climate goals 'will require capturing emissions' by oil and gas industry

