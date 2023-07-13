IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Andrea Mitchell Reports

John Kasich says secretaries of state are ‘slow rolling’ ballot access for No Labels party

04:58

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV), is set to speak to “No Labels”, a third-party group who is pushing for a centrist candidate to run for president. Former Ohio Governor and former Republican presidential candidate John Kasich joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “What I'm told is happening now, by the way, is that secretaries of state are slow rolling the ability of No Labels to be able to get access to the ballot,” Kasich says. “That is what I would call voter suppression.”July 13, 2023

