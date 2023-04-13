John Kasich: DeSantis has ‘got to make up his mind’ about when he’s going to join presidential race

Former Governor John Kasich (R-OH) joins Andrea Mitchell to react to Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis calling on members of his state’s congressional delegation to consolidate support in his 2024 Presidential bid. “He's got one leg, one foot in running for president, and the other one not. And, I mean, one of the issues is you got to jump in at some point,” Kasich says. “How do you go to somebody in Florida, who's a member of Congress, who lives in fear of Donald Trump, then you say, ‘I'm not going to be for you, Donald Trump. I'm going to be for DeSantis,’ though DeSantis isn't really yet running. So I think he's got to make up his mind as to when he's actually going to jump in.”April 13, 2023