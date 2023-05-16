John Kasich: By pivoting into ‘culture wars,’ DeSantis is ‘losing people’ who want a ‘centrist’

Former Ohio Governor John Kasich (R), former Congresswoman Donna Edwards (D-MD), and Politico White House Correspondent Eugene Daniels join Andrea Mitchell to react to Florida Governor Ron Desantis signing a ban on diversity and inclusion programs at Florida’s public colleges into law. “For some reason, he's pivoted into these cultural wars, thinking that by doing this, that somehow he's going to take stuff from Trump,” Kasich says. “The problem is, in the process of that, he's also losing people who would look for, you know, a more normal centrist base person.”May 16, 2023