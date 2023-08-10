John Feal: We’re years removed from 9/11 'and we’re still fighting’

President Joe Biden is in Utah to mark the first anniversary of the PACT Act–the largest expansion in veterans’ benefits in decades for service members exposed to toxic burn pits that were used to dispose of trash on military bases in Iraq and Afghanistan. John Feal, a leading advocate for 9/11 responders who was a demolition worker at Ground Zero, joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss. “We’re 23 years removed from 9/11 and we're still fighting. We saw all the coming obstacles and we can't go around them. We just go through them,” says Feal. “We're talking about veterans. We're talking about 9/11 heroes, cops, firefighters, construction workers, volunteers.”Aug. 10, 2023