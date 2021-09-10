John Feal: Tomorrow 'should be a remembrance of how good we used to be'

John Feal, who worked the recovery and cleanup at Ground Zero and has been a tireless advocate in to get protections and compensation for first responders, joins Andrea Mitchell as the country prepares to mark 20 years since 9/11, saying that it should be taken as a chance to recognize and remember the heroism and service on display in the wake of the attacks. "Everyone keeps saying 20-year anniversary. It's the 20-year remembrance, and it should be a remembrance of how good we used to be, how great we can be," he says.Sept. 10, 2021