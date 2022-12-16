John Feal pushing for 9/11 health funding in omnibus bill: ‘I’m tired of going to funerals’

President Biden is holding a town hall discussion centered on new benefits available to veterans who have been exposed to toxic chemicals, including 9/11 first responders. NBC News Chief White House Correspondent Peter Alexander and 9/11 first responder and President of the Feal-Good Foundation John Feal join Andrea Mitchell to share why this legislation is so significant. Feal is also pushing for additional funding for the World Trade Center Health Program to be passed with the omnibus spending bill. “Frankly, I’m tired of going to funerals,” says Feal. “Hopefully Senator Schumer and Gillibrand and the President have a sense of urgency, because it’s about 120,000 people that are depending on that.” Dec. 16, 2022