John Brennan: Video of Putin clutching table ‘shows that he’s a man that has quite a bit of stress’

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss what Ukraine needs from the U.S. and partners to win the next phase of the war against Russia. “It's critically important to increase the quality and the quantity of the weapons that are going in there, but also to have an uninterrupted supply of these weapons systems, as well as the ammunition.” Brennan also analyzes the footage of President Putin tightly gripping a table during a televised meeting. “It shows that he's a man that has quite a bit of stress.”April 22, 2022