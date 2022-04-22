- Now Playing
John Brennan: Video of Putin clutching table ‘shows that he’s a man that has quite a bit of stress’06:23
- UP NEXT
Fmr. Secy. John Kerry: Climate crisis ‘not a Democrat or Republican issue,’ but a ‘universal’ problem ‘we all have an interest in seeing resolved’03:34
Fmr. Secy. John Kerry: ‘Temporary’ drilling will bring ‘economic stability’ necessary for transition to ‘clean energy economy’10:02
Even more bombshell audio recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy come to light10:41
Obama urgent warning about disinformation at Stanford University08:18
ICRC Director of Operations: Without humanitarian corridor, Red Cross struggles to evacuate Mariupol ‘under extremely difficult circumstances’03:38
Richard Haass: Le Pen winning the French presidential election ‘would open up a major riff’ in NATO ‘solidarity’11:49
Finnish Amb. to the U.S. Mikko Hautala: After Russia invaded Ukraine, ‘overnight’ Finnish support for joining NATO ‘shot up to 50-60%’08:36
Daniel Yergin: Russia makes an estimated ‘$250 billion’ annually from energy sales to Europe alone04:38
Amb. Michael McFaul: U.S. has ‘a major strategic interest to help the Ukrainians win the battle of Donbas’07:36
Leon Panetta: "Most important mission right now is to do whatever is necessary" to arm Ukraine for Donbas fight08:41
Rick Stengel: ‘About 90% of Russians get 90% of their information from state TV and state sources’04:00
Dr. Peter Hotez: ‘Of all the times not to lift mask restrictions, this is the time not to lift it’09:21
Billie Jean King: ‘As an athletic,’ winning Battle of the Sexes ‘meant nothing.’ Culturally, ‘it meant everything.’06:45
John Kirby explains Mariupol’s significance as a ‘major economic port city’ for Ukraine, potential ‘land bridge’ for Russia09:01
José Andrés: World Central Kitchen team was able to ‘move to another location’ in Kharkiv after missile strike05:59
Chef José Andrés pledges to work to ensure 'nobody will go hungry' in Ukraine06:00
Amb. Bill Taylor: Russian Orthodox leader’s support for Putin’s war is ‘disgusting’ and ‘unconscionable’07:39
Brigitte Amiri: ‘Impossible’ demands of new Kentucky law effectively ‘shut down abortion’ in the state06:58
Ivo Daalder: If Russia uses nuclear or chemical weapons, U.S. ‘willingness to engage will change as a result’09:14
- Now Playing
John Brennan: Video of Putin clutching table ‘shows that he’s a man that has quite a bit of stress’06:23
- UP NEXT
Fmr. Secy. John Kerry: Climate crisis ‘not a Democrat or Republican issue,’ but a ‘universal’ problem ‘we all have an interest in seeing resolved’03:34
Fmr. Secy. John Kerry: ‘Temporary’ drilling will bring ‘economic stability’ necessary for transition to ‘clean energy economy’10:02
Even more bombshell audio recordings of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy come to light10:41
Obama urgent warning about disinformation at Stanford University08:18
ICRC Director of Operations: Without humanitarian corridor, Red Cross struggles to evacuate Mariupol ‘under extremely difficult circumstances’03:38
Play All