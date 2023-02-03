John Brennan: Secy. Blinken’s Beijing trip postponement sends a ‘clear signal’ to China

A Chinese spy balloon was found hovering over Montana with reports of a second balloon over Canada. Former CIA Director John Brennan and former NATO Supreme Allied commander James Atavridis join Andrea Mitchell to examine both the Biden administration’s and the Chinese responses. “It's critically important that the United States send a very clear message to China. And I think the postponement of Secretary Blinken’s travel to Beijing is a clear signal in that regard,” says Brennan. “Eventually, I think we're gonna have to shoot this thing down, and I know the Pentagon is working those options and will present them with the President.” Feb. 3, 2023