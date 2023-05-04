John Brennan: Russians see alleged drone attack on Kremlin as a ‘great embarrassment’

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to break down who might be behind the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin. “I do think that the Russians see this as a great embarrassment, that the Kremlin is the heart and the symbol of the Russian government, and to be able to get that close to the Kremlin and carry out that type of attack. Even though it was very limited, I think just shows that there was a vulnerability there,” says Brennan. “I do not believe that the Russians did it themselves. It could have been some Russian citizens who launched this strike. It doesn't take much to put explosives on a drone platform and then vector it into a specific target.”May 4, 2023