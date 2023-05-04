IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Can Congress do anything about SCOTUS ethics claims? Laura Jarrett weighs in

    03:05
  • Now Playing

    John Brennan: Russians see alleged drone attack on Kremlin as a ‘great embarrassment’

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Weissmann: Proud Boys conviction ‘amps the pressure up’ on special counsel Jack Smith

    05:08

  • Rep. Joaquin Castro: ‘Still plenty of justice to be served’ with respect to January 6 attacks

    03:35

  • Jeh Johnson: Migration ‘reacts sharply’ to perceived changes in U.S. enforcement policy

    04:22

  • Fmr. Treasury Secy. Jack Lew: $1.3 billion is just a ‘drop in the bucket’ if U.S. defaults on debt

    06:11

  • Amb. McFaul: Alleged drone attack was ‘not an assassination attempt on Vladimir Putin’

    08:46

  • Luke Russert on searching for an ‘aha moment’ following in his late father’s legacy

    10:01

  • Rep. Boyle calls for Fed rate hike pause to avoid ‘completely unnecessary’ recession

    03:48

  • Ruth Marcus: ‘Any reasonable person’ hearing SCOTUS ethics claims would say it ‘doesn’t look right’

    05:45

  • Tacopina’s mistrial motion in E. Jean Carroll suit is part of ‘laying the groundwork for an appeal’

    03:01

  • Richard Engel: French government ‘showing no signs of backing down’ against protests

    02:56

  • Nick Timiraos: First Republic Bank failure destabilized by ‘earthquake’ from SVB failure

    07:25

  • Andrea Mitchell celebrates Kelly O’Donnell, honored at the Washington Women in Journalism Awards

    00:51

  • Yamiche Alcindor: White House strategy to ‘more prominently display’ VP Harris to strengthen ticket

    07:10

  • Andrea Mitchell celebrates Kelly O’Donnell, honored at the Washington Women in Journalism Awards

    00:51

  • Economic concerns rise over debt ceiling standoff

    05:51

  • IRC President: Amid focus on Sudan evacuations, ‘literally millions' are in need inside the country

    05:12

  • Meghan O’Sullivan: Effects of climate change ‘exacerbating’ divide between rich and poor countries

    06:48

  • Rhodes: ‘Astonishing’ that a 21-year-old who publicly said 'such crazy things’ had classified access

    07:19

Andrea Mitchell Reports

John Brennan: Russians see alleged drone attack on Kremlin as a ‘great embarrassment’

06:17

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to break down who might be behind the alleged drone attack on the Kremlin. “I do think that the Russians see this as a great embarrassment, that the Kremlin is the heart and the symbol of the Russian government, and to be able to get that close to the Kremlin and carry out that type of attack. Even though it was very limited, I think just shows that there was a vulnerability there,” says Brennan. “I do not believe that the Russians did it themselves. It could have been some Russian citizens who launched this strike. It doesn't take much to put explosives on a drone platform and then vector it into a specific target.”May 4, 2023

  • Can Congress do anything about SCOTUS ethics claims? Laura Jarrett weighs in

    03:05
  • Now Playing

    John Brennan: Russians see alleged drone attack on Kremlin as a ‘great embarrassment’

    06:17
  • UP NEXT

    Andrew Weissmann: Proud Boys conviction ‘amps the pressure up’ on special counsel Jack Smith

    05:08

  • Rep. Joaquin Castro: ‘Still plenty of justice to be served’ with respect to January 6 attacks

    03:35

  • Jeh Johnson: Migration ‘reacts sharply’ to perceived changes in U.S. enforcement policy

    04:22

  • Fmr. Treasury Secy. Jack Lew: $1.3 billion is just a ‘drop in the bucket’ if U.S. defaults on debt

    06:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All