John Brennan: 'If I was still in government, I would not have supported a visit to Saudi Arabia'

Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea Mitchell to discuss President Biden’s Middle East trip and the President’s decision to meet with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman following the murder of Jamal Khashoggi by associates of the Crown Prince in 2018. “If I was still in government, I would not have supported a visit to Saudi Arabia if it involved a meeting with Mohammed bin Salman because of his very awful human rights records. Not just with Khashoggi, but with others,” says Brennan. July 13, 2022
