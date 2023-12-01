John Brennan: Hamas attack plan ‘should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort’

Israel knew about Hamas’s plan to attack more than a year ago, but concluded that Hamas was not capable of executing the scale of the attack described in their plans. Former CIA Director John Brennan joins Andrea to discuss reporting from this explosive New York Times. “The Israelis could have even determined that it was aspirational at that point and Hamas didn't have the capabilities to carry out such a broad attack. But that document should have been driving Israel's intelligence collection effort over the last year.” Brennan tells Andrea. “I would even say that this is something that they should have shared with U.S. intelligence as a way to see whether or not the U.S. intelligence had any sense that Hamas was developing these types of capabilities.” Brennan adds, “It really does question just how broken the Israeli intelligence system was in the connection with policymakers and whether or not that system today is as strong as I think a lot of us saw it to be in years past.”Dec. 1, 2023